West Ham Fans Want Marko Arnautovic to Earn Back Place After Transfer Saga

By 90Min
February 07, 2019

It was only a matter of weeks ago that Marko Arnautovic was seemingly adored by all West Ham fans and heralded as one of the top strikers in the Premier League.

But a few weeks can be a very long time in football, especially when separated by a transfer window. 

Following the Austria international's unseemly transfer saga in January, in which he reportedly attempted to force through a big money move to China, the former Stoke star was left out of the Hammers' squad for two games whilst his future was being resolved. 

Despite eventually signing a new contract and releasing a public message to the West Ham fans, his performance in the defeat to Wolves left a lot to be desired. 

After sitting out the recent Liverpool game through injury, Hammers fans, podcasters and social media pundits have been engaged in a debate regarding Arnautovic, ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace this weekend.

Judging by the response of several, it's fairly safe to say that some of the West Ham faithful wouldn't be best pleased in the Austrian was named in the starting lineup this weekend.

