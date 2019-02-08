10 Dead and Several Injured as Fire Hits Flamengo's Training Centre in Rio de Janeiro

At least ten people are known to have died and at least three are seriously injured after a fire at the training centre of Brazilian side Flamengo.

Firefighters were called to the Ninho do Urubu training centre after the fire broke out at around 5:15am local time. The blaze was not extinguished for over two hours.

Globo Esporte reports that the fire was in 'accommodation for the Flamengo base categories', meaning the area which housed the club's youth players, aged between 14 and 17.

Very sad reports coming from Brazil of a fire at Flamengo's training centre. 10 people are known to have died, and a further 3 are seriously injured.



Globo Esporte say the fire was in 'accommodation for the Flamengo base categories', that would be the youth system. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) February 8, 2019

The fire reportedly broke out as players were sleeping in the dormitory. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the identities of the casualties have not yet been revealed. Those who were injured have been taken to a local hospital.





The training centre is situated in the Vargem Grande area of Rio de Janeiro, which has been among the hardest hit areas in a storm which has recently struck the city.

Power and water supplies were hit by the storm, meaning that the training centre was without light and water when the fire broke out.

Most areas of Flamengo's training centre have undergone recent renovations. The area in which the fire occurred was the only old area left, and was due to be shut down in the near future.

Recebemos imagens do espaço atingido pelo incêndio. Na segunda, podemos ver a proximidade com o novo módulo profissional #gefla pic.twitter.com/GCZhTbnIVw — Cahê Mota (@cahemota) February 8, 2019

The fire did not spread to the neighbouring areas of the training centre in which Flamengo's senior players are housed.

All training sessions due to take place on Friday have been called off. It is expected that Flamengo's league match against Fluminense tomorrow will not go ahead, although there has not been any official word on this.

We will bring you more information as we get it.