10 Dead and Several Injured as Fire Hits Flamengo's Training Centre in Rio de Janeiro

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

At least ten people are known to have died and at least three are seriously injured after a fire at the training centre of Brazilian side Flamengo.

Firefighters were called to the Ninho do Urubu training centre after the fire broke out at around 5:15am local time. The blaze was not extinguished for over two hours.

Globo Esporte reports that the fire was in 'accommodation for the Flamengo base categories', meaning the area which housed the club's youth players, aged between 14 and 17. 

The fire reportedly broke out as players were sleeping in the dormitory. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the identities of the casualties have not yet been revealed. Those who were injured have been taken to a local hospital.


The training centre is situated in the Vargem Grande area of Rio de Janeiro, which has been among the hardest hit areas in a storm which has recently struck the city.

Power and water supplies were hit by the storm, meaning that the training centre was without light and water when the fire broke out.

Most areas of Flamengo's training centre have undergone recent renovations. The area in which the fire occurred was the only old area left, and was due to be shut down in the near future.

The fire did not spread to the neighbouring areas of the training centre in which Flamengo's senior players are housed.

All training sessions due to take place on Friday have been called off. It is expected that Flamengo's league match against Fluminense tomorrow will not go ahead, although there has not been any official word on this.

We will bring you more information as we get it.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message