Alisson Claims Liverpool Are Only Focussed on 'Game by Game' as Premier League Title Pressure Mounts

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

Since joining from Roma in the summer, Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has cut a cool, composed figure between the sticks, and his thoughts on the Reds' title challenge certainly reflect those aspects of his personality. 

The 26-year-old has said that he and his Reds teammates are paying no mind to a recent stumble. Despite dropping points to Leicester and West Ham and being knocked off the top of the league for the first time since December - albeit with a game in hand - Alisson has claimed they just have to keep taking it 'game by game', if they are to claim a first top division title since 1990. 

"We believe we can win the league," the Brazilian told Sky Sports. "We've shown in the past that we're good enough and we'll continue to show this in the games we've got to come.

"Our pressure is the same. We take things game by game without worrying about what our opponents are doing.

"Everyone wants to win this league but at Liverpool our concern is winning games and not dropping points.

"We don't think about Man City, we think about ourselves. We only think about what we can do and how things are moving forward."

City have recently taken the initiative in the title race, returning to the head of the division on goal difference with a win over Everton during the week, but the Reds have played a game less and will return to the top with a win against Bournemouth on Saturday. 

And three points in that forthcoming fixture will be crucial, if Alisson is to be believed, if they are to realise their ambitions of prying the crown from Pep Guardiola's side. 

"I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool," he added. 

"We need to win games and we need to focus on our next opponent.

"To get back to the top of the league we need to win games that comes from hard work, starting on Saturday."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message