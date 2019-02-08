Barcelona President Admits Blaugrana Are Preparing for Life After Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says that the club's recent transfer activity is an indication that they are preparing for the future after Lionel Messi leaves.

The Catalan side have broken their transfer record twice in the last two years with the signings of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, and they spent at least £65m to secure the services of exciting Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong last month.

With 581 goals in 664 appearances for Barcelona, Messi is widely considered to be not just a legend of the modern era, but one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast, Bartomeu said that Messi's retirement was 'a while away yet', but admitted that plans are being made for life after the Argentine.

"I know one day Lionel will say he's retiring," Bartomeu said. "We have to prepare the club for the future.





"We are bringing great young players to the team because we need to continue this era of success. That's our responsibility.

"My mandate will be finished in two seasons. So I need to leave the club in a great position and tell the new president 'that's our legacy'."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Bartomeu succeeded Sandro Rosell as Barcelona president in 2014, but he will not be eligible for re-election after his term ends on 30 June 2021.

Messi's current contract expires on the same day, by which time he will be 34, but he shows no signs of slowing down and expressed his wish to 'finish my career at home' after signing his last extension in 2017.