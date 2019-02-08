Barcelona President Admits Blaugrana Are Preparing for Life After Lionel Messi

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says that the club's recent transfer activity is an indication that they are preparing for the future after Lionel Messi leaves.

The Catalan side have broken their transfer record twice in the last two years with the signings of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, and they spent at least £65m to secure the services of exciting Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong last month.

With 581 goals in 664 appearances for Barcelona, Messi is widely considered to be not just a legend of the modern era, but one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast, Bartomeu said that Messi's retirement was 'a while away yet', but admitted that plans are being made for life after the Argentine.

Lionel Messi

"I know one day Lionel will say he's retiring," Bartomeu said. "We have to prepare the club for the future. 


"We are bringing great young players to the team because we need to continue this era of success. That's our responsibility.

"My mandate will be finished in two seasons. So I need to leave the club in a great position and tell the new president 'that's our legacy'."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Bartomeu succeeded Sandro Rosell as Barcelona president in 2014, but he will not be eligible for re-election after his term ends on 30 June 2021.

Messi's current contract expires on the same day, by which time he will be 34, but he shows no signs of slowing down and expressed his wish to 'finish my career at home' after signing his last extension in 2017.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message