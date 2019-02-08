Barcelona Rules Arthur Out for a Month With Hamstring Injury

The Brazilian rising star will miss two Clasico clashes and the first leg of Barcelona's Champions League last-16 bout vs. Lyon

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

Barcelona have confirmed that their summer signing Arthur will be out of action for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian ace has been used sparingly by Ernesto Valverde this season, but has show real promise when given the opportunity to impress. The 22-year-old, who has been compared to club legend Xavi, will clearly play a big part in the club's future, and could become a Barça stalwart for the next decade.

Barcelona broke the news of Arthur's injury on their official Twitter account, confirming that the player has had tests on a hamstring problem, which suggest he won't be back in action until early next month. This means that the youngster could miss both of his side's upcoming Clásico clashes - with the fixtures falling on Feb. 27 and March 2.

The precision passer played the full 90 minutes of his side's 1-1 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg clash against Real Madrid earlier in the week, but it is unclear whether he suffered the injury during the game, or whether it was picked up in a subsequent training session. Arthur has featured 26 times so his side this season, providing one assist.

The Blaugrana ace spent time on the books of Goiás as a youth player, before joining the Grêmio academy in 2010. After a stunning breakthrough season in 2017, the Catalan giants swooped in last summer, signing the player in a deal worth around €40m. Arthur has six senior caps for Brazil, and made their standby list for the 2018 World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message