Brighton Striker Florin Andone Banned for Three Matches After Elbow Against West Brom

Brighton forward Florin Andone is set to miss the side's next three games after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The Romanian was involved in an incident in Brighton's FA Cup replay against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Wednesday.



Chris Hughton's side won thanks to two late goals from veteran forward Glenn Murray, but the game was marred by Andone's elbow on Baggies midfielder Sam Field.





The action was not seen by match officials during the game but was caught on television cameras.

Despite the 25-year-old pleading not guilty to the charge, the Independent Regulatory Commission failed to rule in favour of him, meaning Andone will now miss the Premier League games against Burnley and Leicester, as well as the FA Cup fifth round tie against Derby County.

After shining for Spanish side Cordoba in the Segunda Division, Andone earned a high-profile move to Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga .

The Romania international enjoyed a fine debut season for the club, scoring 12 times in 39 appearances before registering just six in the next campaign.