Chelsea Legend John Terry Names Best Ever Centre-Back Partner & Reveals Favourite Club Moment

Chelsea legend John Terry has claimed that his favourite moment at the club was the 2012 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich, and that his best centre-back partner was Marcel Desailly.

The 38-year-old, who is now the assistant manager at Aston Villa, spent almost two decades at Stamford Bridge, rising through the youth academy and going on to captain his boyhood club. During a sensational career in west London, Terry won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and the Champions League, alongside other club and personal honours.

Taking part in a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram account, via Chelea's official website, Terry answered a host of questions regarding his former playing career. Naming his favourite moment with the Blues, the ex-England captain kept it short and sweet, answering: "Munich", alongside an emoji of a trophy - even though he famously didn't play in the game itself due to suspension.

The Premier League icon went on to name Didier Drogba as the best striker he'd ever played alongside, José Mourinho as his favourite manager, and former France international Desailly as his best centre-back partner. Terry said: "He was so good to me as a 17-year-old coming through at Chelsea."

John Terry just owned a Tottenham fan! pic.twitter.com/jYg58qAJin — Jim (@Sarfraz1000) February 7, 2019

Ever the joker, Terry couldn't resist a dig at Chelsea's arch rivals Spurs either, and replied with a trophy emoji next to an eyes emoji to the 'question' "Tottenham Hotspur forever", insinuating that the north Londoners' 11 year run without winning a single piece of silverware would continue for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are believed to be in the race to sign Brescia wonderkid Sandro Tonali this summer, but may have to pay around €50m to secure his services. Liverpool are also believed to be keen on the Italian starlet, but his club are set to drive up their asking price if they achieve promotion to Serie A this season.