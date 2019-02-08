Liverpool Handed Triple Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Bournemouth Clash

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

Liverpool's stuttering title prospects have been handed a boost as three integral first team players returned to training ahead of this weekend's match against Bournemouth.

Injuries have taken their toll on Jurgen Klopp's side in recent weeks, with Manchester City taking the initiative in the Premier League title race after the Reds could only draw against both Leicester and West Ham.

Positive news has arrived at just the right time, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that Jordan HendersonGeorginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold all returned to training on Thursday afternoon.

Alexander-Arnold has missed Liverpool's last three matches with a knee ligament problem, leaving midfielders Henderson and James Milner to deputise at right back with Joe Gomez also sidelined.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Henderson and Wijnaldum were both left out of last Monday's draw against West Ham after complaining of discomfort in training shortly before the match.

The duo have responded well to treatment and could return against the Cherries, having been replaced by Naby Keita and Adam Lallana for the trip to the London Stadium.

Dejan Lovren, who hasn't played since pulling up in the early stages of Liverpool's FA Cup defeat to Wolves last month, is also approaching a return to fitness but may not be ready for Saturday.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

In a best case scenario, that would leave Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool's only absentees, with both hoping to return to action before the end of the season.

Gomez underwent surgery this week on the lower leg fracture which has kept him out since December, while Oxlade-Chamberlain was handed a boost as he was included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League last 16.

