Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Harry Kane could make his comeback from injury before the end of February, after the England ace returned to training ahead of schedule.

The Spurs talisman injured ankle ligaments in last month's 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester United, and wasn't due to return to match fitness until March. His side have crashed out of the League Cup and FA Cup in his absence, but have impressed in the Premier League, and currently sit just five points of leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Leicester City on Sunday, via Evening Standard report Dan Kilpatrick, Pochettino gave an update on Kane's condition, and claimed the star was "nearly ready to play" and could return to full fitness in time to face Burnley on Feb. 23.

"He's doing well. He's doing fantastic," Pochettino said. "We have to stop him every day, because he wants to be ahead of his recovery and he's very optimistic and his determination to play as soon as possible is unbelievable.

"If you see him, he's nearly ready to play, but we need to be realistic too. I think he's so close to come back again, not for Sunday and not for Wednesday, but we'll see after."

Spurs also revealed that Dele Alli has also progressed to the on-field rehabilitation stage of his recovery. Ben Davies is suffering from a groin injury picked up against Chelsea last month, while Vincent Janseen (knee) and Eric Dier (virus) aren't in contention for selection this weekend.

The news of Kane's imminent return will be a huge boost to Spurs, who have quietly hauled their way back into the title race after four of their last five Premier League matches. With 13 matches left to play, Spurs have an excellent chance of narrowing the gap on City and Liverpool, and Kane's goal-scoring threat will be imperative to achieving this target.