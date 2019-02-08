Ole Solskjaer Provides Injury Update on 3 Manchester United Defenders Ahead of Fulham Clash

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update on defenders Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rojo and Matteo Darmian ahead of his side's clash with Fulham this Saturday. 

United are on a 10-game unbeaten streak under Solskjaer, while the Cottagers have won just twice in their last 10 under Claudio Ranieri. 

And there was good news and bad news heading into the fixture for the Norwegian, with the announcement that Marcus Rojo has successfully returned to training counteracted by the fact that both Valencia and Darmian have suffered setbacks.

Speaking to MUTV, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the 45-year-old explained: "Rojo has been training for a few days, so he’s back in training. But we’ve lost Antonio and Matteo through niggles for a couple of weeks.

“We’re still not bad. We’ve got 20-21 players training every day, so that’s good.”

There have also been a flurry of contract renewals of late, with Phil Jones the most recent of which, and the Norwegian admitted how important this was, declaring: "It’s a signal for the players we believe in them, for the supporters that we plan ahead and Phil has been there for so long, he’s won the Premier League, trophies, he knows what it takes. 

"He’s been here so long so he knows what it takes for us to move up the table."

Solskjaer himself has been, unsurprisingly, nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month, though, again unsurprisingly, he deflected most of the praise on to his players: "It’s been seven weeks of a great achievement and the team deserves every single credit in that respect because they’ve done it.

"I don’t look back at being proud of this or that I’ve always looked forward and never sat down before a chapter is finished to be proud but I’ve never said well done, maybe I should do more often but that’s just me."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message