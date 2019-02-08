Phil Jones Signs New Four-Year Contract With Manchester United

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

Manchester United have confirmed central defender Phil Jones has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2023.

The deal comes with an option to extend for a further year, and Jones becomes the latest player to commit his future to the club following Anthony Martial's new five-year deal last week.

Jones said: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club. I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. 


"I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.” 


Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team. 

“He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club.”

