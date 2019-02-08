West Ham Target Franco Vázquez Reveals Why He Rejected London Stadium Move in January

By 90Min
February 08, 2019

Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez has revealed why he rejected the chance to join West Ham in the January transfer window.

The Argentine international was tentatively linked with a move to the London Stadium throughout the window, with the Hammers willing to pay around £12.5m to bring him to the Premier League.


The in-form playmaker, who has directly contributed to over ten goals in all competitions this season, would have been allowed to leave current club Sevilla - but Vazquez has now revealed that he turned down the opportunity of moving to England.

"I knew the interest of other clubs like West Ham, but since the coach was counting on me, I decided to stay," Vazquez said, as quoted by Estadio Deportivo.

"I try to give our best and take everything he asks me, the coach. I'm happy with my performance and I hope to give even more."

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

The Hammers interest stems from a nightmare run of injuries in east London, with Manuel Pellegrini's side suffering a multitude of problems throughout the course of the season.

Attacking midfield stars Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere are all-long term absentees, while star striker Marko Arnautovic has also endured his fair share of injury troubles of late.

Samir Nasri has alleviated the burden on West Ham's midfield after joining on a free transfer, but the Frenchman is now also on the sidelines - though the 31-year-old isn't expected to be ruled out for too long. 

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Vazquez, meanwhile, will look to focus on helping Sevilla continue pushing for automatic Champions League qualification next season, where he will hope to add to his two goals and three assists.

