Crystal Palace Star Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reveals the Toughest Winger He's Ever Faced

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed that Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is the toughest opponent he's faced during his short career at Selhurst Park.

The England Under-21 international made his debut for the Eagles under one year ago but he's already considered as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, having starred against four of the so-called top six in his first five games for the club.

During that run, Wan-Bissaka was tasked with marking Chelsea talisman Hazard and he's gone on to face up against the Belgian two more times.

Despite dealing with Hazard relatively comfortably, the 21-year-old has explained why Hazard is a cut above the likes of Sadio Mané and Marcus Rashford.

"He was the toughest," Wan-Bissaka told The Guardian. "He’s just busy. I’m not saying I can’t read him, but he does so much on the ball, and off it too.

"He doesn’t just get it and pass it on. He always does something: maybe not directly against me, but something that affects me somehow, dragging me out of position, freeing someone else up to run at me.





"He’s so clever, one of the best. At the same time, those are the situations you learn most from."

Although Wan-Bissaka hasn't been on the winning side against Chelsea - Crystal Palace have lost 2-1, 3-1 and 1-0 since his first appearance against the Blues - Hazard hasn't been able to make an impact against Roy Hodgson's side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the Premier League this season:



Tackles won - 91 out of 98 (highest in league)

Highest tackling success rate - 93%

Most successful tackles - 91

Duels won - 67.4% (4th highest)

Interceptions - 57 (4th) — OlofsBetting (@OlofsBetting) February 6, 2019

In fact, Hazard has only ever scored one goal in 12 Premier League games against Crystal Palace. The Belgian has only failed to score against four teams in the top flight during his career, including now Championship sides Reading and Middlesbrough.