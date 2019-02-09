Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Reclaim Top Spot With Cherries Win

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead after 24 minutes, as Sadio Mane headed home James Milner's cross to break the deadlock. Although the Senegalese was arguably offside, referee Anthony Taylor saw no problem and allowed the goal to stand.

Georginio Wijnaldum doubled their lead ten minutes later with a sumptuous finish, delicately lifting the ball over goalkeeper Artur Boruc's head. It was only his second goal of the season, with his other strike coming in the 2-1 win over Tottenham last September.

They wrapped up the three points just minutes into the second half as Mohamed Salah finished off a swift team move to make it 3-0, netting his 20th goal of the season and becoming the first Liverpool player to score 20 in back to back seasons since Luis Suarez.

 

Here's our breakdown on Saturday's Premier League clash.

Liverpool


Key Talking Point

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After back to back league draws, Liverpool needed to respond after title challengers Manchester City went top after beating Everton. With the pressure once again mounted on Jurgen Klopp's side, the Reds produced a class performance at Anfield as they were at their very best.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for the Reds, who controlled the game and played some wonderful football throughout the game. Although City could return to top spot with a win over Chelsea on Sunday, it was a much needed victory for Liverpool in an enthralling title race.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Alisson (6); Robertson (7), Matip (6), Van Dijk (7), Milner (6); Wijnaldum (7), Fabinho (6), Keita (7); Mane (7), Salah (7), Firmino (7*).

Substitutes: Alexander-Arnold (6), Origi (N/A), Sturridge (N/A).

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

STAR PLAYER - There was so much individual quality from Liverpool on display, but Roberto Firmino was excellent in particular. He was fantastic in attack and created so many chances for the Reds, assisting Salah's goal as well in a wonderful performance from the Brazilian.

Bournemouth


Key Talking Point

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It was a disappointing defeat for Bournemouth, just ten days after an emphatic 4-0 win over Chelsea. They were simply blown away by a ruthless Liverpool side, and although it wasn't a dreadful performance it was far from what they are capable of.

They were picked apart far too easily at times and didn't seem to really scare their hosts. After back to back wins, the Cherries couldn't really cause any problems at Anfield and Eddie Howe will be frustrated his side didn't offer more.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Boruc (7); Rico (6), S. Cook (5), Ake (6), Smith (6); Fraser (6), Surman (5), Lerma (6), Ibe (6); Gosling (6); King (7*).

Substitutes: Solanke (6), Mousset (6), Mepham (N/A).

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

STAR PLAYER - There was very little individual quality for the Cherries, but Joshua King created some good opportunities going forward. He led the attack well and, although they got no reward for their efforts, he stood out in a sour defeat for Howe's side.

Looking Ahead

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Liverpool face two huge tests next week, first welcoming German champions Bayern Munich to Anfield on Tuesday night in a massive Champions League tie. They then return to league action, travelling to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next Sunday.

Bournemouth now have two weeks to rest and prepare for their next league match, when they host Wolves at the Vitality Stadium on 23 February. The Cherries are then back in action four days later, when they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message