Liverpool hosts AFC Bournemouth in a Premier League contest on Saturday, Feb. 9. Kickoff from Anfield is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

Liverpool (19–1–5) enters the match trailing first-place Man City on goal differential after dropping points in its most recent matches. The club drew its second straight match after a 1–1 tie against West Ham in its most recent game but can go back atop the table with a win at home.

Bournemouth (10–12–13) enters the contest 10th in the Premier League standings. The Cherries have claimed 33 points across 25 matches played this season. Bournemouth had won two straight matchups prior to dropping a 2–0 matchup against Cardiff City last week.

How to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.