Man Utd-Linked Juventus Star Douglas Costa Adds Fuel to Rumour Fires With Social Media Activity

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Manchester United target Douglas Costa has added further fuel to the transfer rumour fires after he liked a Twitter post claiming the Red Devils are set to launch a bid.

United have been following the Brazil international for some time now with Ole Gunner Solskjaer said to be keen on signing him to add further depth to his attacking arsenal in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been struggling to find form this season for Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri having scored just one goal and grabbed two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions, and looks to have fallen out of favour at the Allianz Stadium.

This has sparked rumours linking the Brazilian with a move away from Turin, with United one of a number of clubs amongst the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham who are all said to be interested in signing Costa.

However, Costa has seemingly dropped a huge hint as to where he'd prefer to go on Twitter, with site users spotting that the forward has 'liked' a post linking him with Old Trafford.

United's Premier League rivals Tottenham are also thought to be considering a move for Costa, with a recent report claiming that he could be brought to London as part of a deal to take Christian Eriksen to Turin.

