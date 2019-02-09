Maurizio Sarri Claims 'Footballing Son' Gonzalo Higuain Is Ideal Striker for Sarriball at Chelsea

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has insisted that his ‘footballing son’ Gonzalo Higuain is the ideal focal point for Sarriball take effect at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine striker was reunited with his former Napoli boss when he arrived on loan from Juventus in January and has quickly made his mark in the Premier League, scoring a brace during the Blues’ 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield last weekend.

Higuain previously matched a Serie A record by scoring 36 goals in a season under Sarri at Napoli, with many hoping the striker can be the end to Chelsea's problem position.

When asked about Higuain’s claim that Sarri is a father figure, the Chelsea boss replied, via the Daily Mail,: “I hope I am the football father!

“I don’t know the mother of Gonzalo. He reacts very well to difficulties. He needs confidence and a good relationship with the coach.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“Gonzalo is very suitable for my football. In the last match, Eden [Hazard] passed the ball often to Gonzalo, they speak the same language with the ball.”

Whilst Higuain appears to be thriving in the early phases of his Chelsea career, growing concerns surround the future of Hazard at Stamford Bridge amid persistent rumours linking the Belgian with Real Madrid.

Sarri admitted that his star forward’s future is uncertain. The 60-year-old added: “I will be really happy with him if he wants to stay, but it’s up to him. I want to see him happy.”

Chelsea will look to maintain the momentum from their emphatic win last weekend as Sarri’s side travel to face champions Manchester City in a huge game in both the races for the Premier League title and for the top four.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message