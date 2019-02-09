Pavel Nedved Praises Paulo Dybala After Dispute With Juventus Manager Massimiliano Allegri

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Juventus chief Pavel Nedved has praised Paulo Dybala after the Argentine forward's bust-up with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Dybala was an unused substitute during Juventus' recent 3-3 draw against Parma and was seen leaving the touchline before the final whistle, prompting Allegri to berate the Argentine in front of his teammates at training earlier this week.

Italian outlet Tuttosport now claim that Dybala is at the biggest crossroads of his career, following talk that Juventus could look to sign James Rodríguez or Isco as the Argentina international's successor in Turin.

But Juventus chief Pavel Nedvěd has spoken highly of Dybala despite his current standing in Allegri's first team, insisting that the 25-year-old is playing better this season even though his goal tally has gone down.

"We see our squad as full of superheroes,” Nedvěd said, quoted by Football Italia. "We hold on tight to our players and believe we have a very strong squad. It’s true, Dybala hasn’t scored as much as he did last year, but he is playing much better and I am very happy with his performances."

It's added that Real Madrid would be Dybala's most likely destination if he leaves Juventus this summer. 

That's because the Bianconeri's top two targets are already on the books at the Santiago Bernabéu, and the two clubs could work out a swap deal for either James - currently on loan at Bayern Munich - or Isco, who's fallen out of favour under manager Santiago Solari.

Dybala last featured for Juventus when they were dumped out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta, where former S.S.C. Napoli striker Duván Zapata scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season in all competitions for the Orobici.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message