The Stat Which Proves Just How Impressive Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Start as Man Utd Manager Has Been

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can seemingly do no wrong as Manchester United manager, with the Norwegian guiding the club to yet another win in Saturday's Premier League outing against Fulham.

A brace from Paul Pogba and stunning solo goal from Anthony Martial secured the points for the Red Devils, moving them into the top four at the expense of Chelsea, who face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

While the job Solskjaer has done since arriving at Old Trafford in December has been nothing short of miraculous, and he's now set an incredible record following his first nine league games in charge.

Courtesy of Opta, Solskjaer has picked up 25 points in the Premier League since taking over in December (W8 D1), which is more than any other manager in his first nine games in charge of a single club in the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won more Premier League games (8) this season than Jose Mourinho (7). #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 9, 2019

Solskjaer won his first six league games in charge against former club Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Tottenham and Brighton, scoring 17 goals during that time.

Next came the only blot on Solskjaer's record since taking the reigns at United, which was a 2-2 draw against Burnley at home, although his side did rally from two goals down to salvage a point.

4 - Manchester United will finish a day in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the very first day of the season, when they finished top courtesy of beating Leicester 2-1. Returned. #FULMUN pic.twitter.com/VC9CUqaDJH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 9, 2019

Successive wins followed the draw against Leicester, and now Fulham, meaning the former striker has now won more Premier League games this season (8) than his predecessor Mourinho (7).

As well as the Premier League, Solskjaer has won both games in the FA Cup against Reading in the third round and Arsenal in the fourth, while he now looks forward to the first-leg of a Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.