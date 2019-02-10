Cristiano Ronaldo sealed Juventus' win against Sassuolo on Sunday with his 20th goal across all competitions.

Leading 1–0 in the 70th minute, Juventus won a corner to the left off Stefano Sensi. Miralem Pjanic swung his delivery into the perfect spot for Ronaldo to attack and power into the top right corner, giving the team a 2–0 lead.

SIIIIIIIII



RONALDO 2-0. That should do it 👊 #SassuoloJuve pic.twitter.com/3PdBW4uQNs — Patrick Gullaci (@pgullaci) February 10, 2019

Ronaldo has now scored at least 20 goals in all competitions in each of the last 13 seasons. He also leads the league's scoring tally with 18. Before joining Juventus, Ronaldo previously had nine seasons of at least 20 goals with Real Madrid and three with Manchester United.

Emre Can added another score for Juventus in the 86th minute to help lift the team to a 3–0 win.

Juventus currently sits in first place in Serie A play with 60 points.