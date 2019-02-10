Jurgen Klopp Praises Liverpool's Performance in 3-0 Win Over Bournemouth as Reds Return to PL Summit

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side for their quality performance as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds cruised to victory thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah. The win sees them return to the top of the Premier League, as they sit three points clear of Manchester City until at least Sunday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp was delighted when speaking in his post-match press conference, and as quoted by the club’s official website he said: “It was a difficult game, we all saw the situations when Bournemouth could play. In all the other moments we played a really, really good game.

“It was outstanding, which for us is always a sign for a really good game. It was a good moment to get it back.”

It was a vital win for Liverpool, following back to back league draws against Leicester City and West Ham. However the Reds showed great character and determination against Bournemouth, as they secured a vital three points.

Speaking about the performance, Klopp added: “Offensively, it was creative, it was with power and speed, offering runs even if you don’t get the ball. All the goals were brilliant. It was just a really, really good game and a very deserved three points.”

One of Liverpool’s standout players was Mohamed Salah, who scored his 20th goal of the season against the Cherries. The Egyptian also broke a new record, becoming the first Reds player to score 20 goals in successive seasons since Luis Suarez in 2014.

Speaking about Salah’s feat, Klopp said: “The record is really good, but the performance was brilliant. He was pretty much undefendable. It was an outstanding game; it was just exactly the football he is able to play and what we want him to play.”

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Salah’s goal on Saturday was his 17th Premier League goal of the season, which also makes him the league’s top goalscorer this season. As well as that he is also Liverpool’s top scorer this campaign.

Klopp added: “The goal he scored, I don’t think you’ll find a lot of players who do what Bobby did in that moment. Most of them would try to shoot and get blocked, but he did that little, little pass and then Mo is obviously a pretty cool finisher.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message