Jurgen Klopp Praises Liverpool's Performance in 3-0 Win Over Bournemouth as Reds Return to PL Summit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side for their quality performance as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds cruised to victory thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah. The win sees them return to the top of the Premier League, as they sit three points clear of Manchester City until at least Sunday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp was delighted when speaking in his post-match press conference, and as quoted by the club’s official website he said: “It was a difficult game, we all saw the situations when Bournemouth could play. In all the other moments we played a really, really good game.

“It was outstanding, which for us is always a sign for a really good game. It was a good moment to get it back.”

It was a vital win for Liverpool, following back to back league draws against Leicester City and West Ham. However the Reds showed great character and determination against Bournemouth, as they secured a vital three points.

Three goals 🙌

Three points 👊



Get in 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/IMuwymXUsf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2019

Speaking about the performance, Klopp added: “Offensively, it was creative, it was with power and speed, offering runs even if you don’t get the ball. All the goals were brilliant. It was just a really, really good game and a very deserved three points.”

One of Liverpool’s standout players was Mohamed Salah, who scored his 20th goal of the season against the Cherries. The Egyptian also broke a new record, becoming the first Reds player to score 20 goals in successive seasons since Luis Suarez in 2014.

Speaking about Salah’s feat, Klopp said: “The record is really good, but the performance was brilliant. He was pretty much undefendable. It was an outstanding game; it was just exactly the football he is able to play and what we want him to play.”

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Salah’s goal on Saturday was his 17th Premier League goal of the season, which also makes him the league’s top goalscorer this season. As well as that he is also Liverpool’s top scorer this campaign.

Klopp added: “The goal he scored, I don’t think you’ll find a lot of players who do what Bobby did in that moment. Most of them would try to shoot and get blocked, but he did that little, little pass and then Mo is obviously a pretty cool finisher.”