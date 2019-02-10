Manuel Pellegrini Believes West Ham's 1-1 Draw With Crystal Palace Was a 'Fair Result'

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini believed his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace was a 'fair result' on the balance of play.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first half with a Mark Noble penalty after Vicente Guaita hauled down Michail Antonio, however Palace rallied after the interval, as Wilfried Zaha's fifth league goal of the season meant it was a point apiece for both teams come full time. 

While Pellegrini admitted he was pleased with his side's display in the opening 45 minutes, he acknowledged that the hosts did improve after half-time and were well worth their equaliser, despite Palace having 25 shots compared to West Ham's six. 

Warren Little/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "They were a little bit lucky with the goal, but they had other chances and we didn't create one in their own box. 

"I thought there was 45 minutes for each team and the draw was a logical result. During what happened in the 95 minutes I thought it was a fair result for both teams.

"We had players missing, they also had players missing so for us in the way that we developed the game I'm very happy with the first 45 minutes, not happy with the second one so it's a good point."

The point sees West Ham move up two places to tenth in the Premier League as the club prepare for their next game, which is another London derby at home to Fulham this coming Friday. 

Pellegrini was also asked after the game as to whether Luka Milivojevic was fortunate to remain on the pitch and help his side secure a point, after a strong challenge on Mark Noble in the second half with the midfielder already on a yellow card, although the Hammers boss refused to be drawn on the incident.

He added: "It's not my duty to analyse the referee's performance. That's part of the game, if he decides it is not a second yellow we are not going to talk about that for justifiable reasons."

