Paul Pogba Grants Young United Fan His Wish After Red Devils' 3-0 Win Over Fulham

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Paul Pogba gave his shirt away to a thrilled fan after a man of the match performance in Man Utd's 3-0 win at Fulham.

Pogba scored twice in the game to take his goal tally up to 11 which has been is his best scoring season at the club since he rejoined United from Juventus in 2016.

Craig Mercer / MB Media/GettyImages

His form has spiked under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring eight goals and adding five assists in nine games. The Norwegian appears to have got the best out of the midfielder, which has helped push the team to fourth place.


Shortly after the game Sky Sports filmed Pogba going to the travelling supporters and noticed a young fan who was holding with a sign asking for his shirt and Pogba granted the fan's wish.

The interaction with the fans shows how much confidence is flowing within the United dressing room of late, with the club undefeated under Solskjaer and making a push to secure Champions League football for another season - a thought that seemed inconceivable back in December. 

Man Utd have three huge fixtures coming up with a game against PSG in the Champions League, as well as two massive Premier League games against Chelsea and Liverpool which will be the biggest test of Solskjaer's tenure so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message