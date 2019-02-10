Premier League Giants Unlikely to Move for Matthijs de Ligt Due to Association With Mino Raiola

A host of Premier League sides are said to be unwilling to make a move for Ajax defender Matthjis de Ligt, due to his association with 'super-agent' Mino Raiola.

De Ligt is one of the hottest prospects in world football and his performances for Ajax have seen him attract interest from some of the biggest sides in Europe, including the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Plenty of Premier League sides are also casting an eye over the 19-year-old, but, according to The Mirror, a move to England is currently very unlikely.

The rumours coming out of Holland are suggesting that clubs in England are reluctant to do any business with the Dutchman's current agent, Mino Raiola.

VI-Images/GettyImages

A number of interested parties, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, have all had previous run-ins with the Italian-born agent, which could jeopardise De Ligt's chances of a big money move to the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola publicly fell out with Raiola last year when the City boss was branded as a 'coward and a dog', whilst United grew wary of Raiola after the club discovered he had been touting Paul Pogba to Europe’s top clubs over the summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Arsenal also struggled to negotiate with Raiola when conducting a swap deal with Manchester United for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez.

Ajax have already come to terms with the fact that De Ligt is set to leave the club in the summer and they are hoping that sustained interest from the likes of Barcelona and Juventus will spark a bidding war.