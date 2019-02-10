Twitter Reacts as Sergio Aguero Equals Hat-Trick Record in Manchester City's 6-0 Win Over Chelsea

Manchester City's 6-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday evening was comprehensive to say the least.

The Citizens put the Blues to the sword during the opening exchanges of the first half and they were 4-0 up before the interval thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and a brace from Sergio Aguero. The second-half was equally dismal for Chelsea and Aguero went on to complete his hat-trick - the second in eight days for the Argentinean.

The hat-trick was also significant as it meant that Aguero has now equalled Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 11 hat-tricks and became the first player to score Premier League hat-tricks in consecutive games since Didier Drogba in 2010.

GOAL! Sergio Aguero gets ANOTHER hat-trick as City put 5 past Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/CIg47DuaEy — 90min (@90min_Football) February 10, 2019

⚽⚽⚽ Sergio Aguero equals Alan Shearer's record for most PL hat-tricks



11 S.Aguero, A.Shearer

9 R.Fowler

8 T.Henry, H.Kane, M.Owen

7 W.Rooney

6 L.Suarez pic.twitter.com/9iYcG6DCu5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 10, 2019

In the last eight days Sergio Aguero has scored as many PL home goals as Huddersfield have all season — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 10, 2019

Aguero's miles better than he was a couple of years ago. For all his goals, in big games he sometimes used to cause City tactical problems. You'd never say that now — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) February 10, 2019

As good as City and Aguero were, Chelsea were a whole lot worse. The defeat was the first time the Blues had conceded four goals before half time in a Premier League match and the final result was their heaviest defeat in any competition since 1991.

Four. Nil.



This could be a cricket score!! pic.twitter.com/nRUMGciEQn — 90min (@90min_Football) February 10, 2019

0-6 - Chelsea suffered their heaviest defeat in any competition since losing 0-7 to Nottingham Forest in April 1991. Drubbing. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2019

First time Chelsea have conceded 6+ goals in a league game since websites went online — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 10, 2019

Whatever this football is we’re playing - or attempting to play - it doesn’t work in England. And we don’t have the time to wait for 'better players‘. Enough of this nonsense. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) February 10, 2019

The defeat was Maurizio Sarri's heaviest as a manager and he was put under intense scrutiny by a set of frustrated Chelsea supporters - with some also being confused as to why he refused to shake Pep Guardiola's hand at full-time.

Mad people say Sarri’s never achieved anything. He’s managed to make me leave a game after 25 minutes, that’s fairly impressive. — Charlie Skillen (@charlieskillen) February 10, 2019

FT 6-0 #mcfc City were sublime, #cfc utterly abject. If Sarri cannot motivate his players - as he has publicly stated in the past - how much longer can he go on? Sarri walks straight down the tunnel with no handshake for Guardiola, who looks bemused. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) February 10, 2019

Would not be surprised if Sarri offers to resign. — hash (@hashim0307) February 10, 2019

Sarri ashamedly does NOT shake hands with Pep!! — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 10, 2019

And finally, spare a moment for Jorginho, who opted not to join Manchester City in the summer - a decision the Italian midfielder is surely regretting now.