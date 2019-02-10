Twitter Reacts as Sergio Aguero Equals Hat-Trick Record in Manchester City's 6-0 Win Over Chelsea

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Manchester City's 6-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday evening was comprehensive to say the least.

The Citizens put the Blues to the sword during the opening exchanges of the first half and they were 4-0 up before the interval thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and a brace from Sergio Aguero. The second-half was equally dismal for Chelsea and Aguero went on to complete his hat-trick - the second in eight days for the Argentinean.

The hat-trick was also significant as it meant that Aguero has now equalled Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 11 hat-tricks and became the first player to score Premier League hat-tricks in consecutive games since Didier Drogba in 2010.

As good as City and Aguero were, Chelsea were a whole lot worse. The defeat was the first time the Blues had conceded four goals before half time in a Premier League match and the final result was their heaviest defeat in any competition since 1991.

The defeat was Maurizio Sarri's heaviest as a manager and he was put under intense scrutiny by a set of frustrated Chelsea supporters - with some also being confused as to why he refused to shake Pep Guardiola's hand at full-time.

And finally, spare a moment for Jorginho, who opted not to join Manchester City in the summer - a decision the Italian midfielder is surely regretting now.

