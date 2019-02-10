West Ham Fans React to Robert Snodgrass' Wasteful Performance Against Crystal Palace

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

West Ham drew 1-1 away to Crystal Palace on Saturday and the Hammers fans weren't impressed with Robert Snodgrass' performance.

Snodgrass has returned to the West Ham lineup this season after a successful spell out on loan at Aston Villa last season and has been a mainstay in Manuel Pellegrini's team this campaign.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

West Ham are in a healthy position in the Premier League table as they sit in tenth - only five points behind Wolves in seventh. The Hammers gave up a 1-0 advantage against Palace and they could have jumped above Everton into ninth if it wasn't for Wilfried Zaha's goal. 

Snodgrass has made 18 starts this season only scoring twice as well as adding three assists, but Saturday was perhaps a day to forget for the Scot, and some West Ham fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the midfielder.

Hammers fans were questioning Snodgrass' inability to make the score more comfortable and put the game beyond doubt.

Snodgrass had two shots, a pass accuracy of 87.5%, and made two interceptions with one clearance according to  Whoscored.com. He may not have had the best of games, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.


Snodgrass will be looking to keep his place in the starting lineup and will have to show some improvement next time out as West Ham host Fulham at the London Stadium.

