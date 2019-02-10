West Ham Fans React to Robert Snodgrass' Wasteful Performance Against Crystal Palace

West Ham drew 1-1 away to Crystal Palace on Saturday and the Hammers fans weren't impressed with Robert Snodgrass' performance.

Snodgrass has returned to the West Ham lineup this season after a successful spell out on loan at Aston Villa last season and has been a mainstay in Manuel Pellegrini's team this campaign.

West Ham are in a healthy position in the Premier League table as they sit in tenth - only five points behind Wolves in seventh. The Hammers gave up a 1-0 advantage against Palace and they could have jumped above Everton into ninth if it wasn't for Wilfried Zaha's goal.

Snodgrass has made 18 starts this season only scoring twice as well as adding three assists, but Saturday was perhaps a day to forget for the Scot, and some West Ham fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the midfielder.

The midfield needs to be a priority next season with a few other positions.



We have players who tire in the 2nd half possibly because they are too old.



Noble and Snodgrass for example.



We would control games a lot better if Rice got more help. — R. Jones ☆ (@RockyWhu) February 9, 2019

Hammers fans were questioning Snodgrass' inability to make the score more comfortable and put the game beyond doubt.

Snodgrass so wasteful there 2 big chances from us though, final balls are looking sharp. — J.Steel.WHU (@BecontreeHammer) February 9, 2019

I would of took off Snodgrass if I was gonna change the shape also — 🐐 (@Fluuked) February 9, 2019

Snodgrass had two shots, a pass accuracy of 87.5%, and made two interceptions with one clearance according to Whoscored.com. He may not have had the best of games, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

I feel like Hernadez has improved a fair bit, and Arnie is our best finisher so need to be more clinical against Fulham to take all 3 points.



Snodgrass, although is working hard hasn’t really produced anything recently.



Don’t think we’ll see this line-up as unbalanced. pic.twitter.com/5bq7uLAohX — ˗ˏˋ JΔMES ˊˎ˗ (@JameswhufcJones) February 9, 2019

I can’t get over the people who defend noble Snodgrass Ogbonna Obiang and then complain we’re inconsistent ..... — My Man Wilshere ⚒ (@arniewilshere) February 9, 2019





15m: West Ham perhaps should be ahead as Felipe Anderson puts one on a plate for Robert Snodgrass. Sadly the Scot fires straight at Palace 'keeper Vicente Guaita. — KUMB.com (@kumbdotcom) February 9, 2019

Snodgrass will be looking to keep his place in the starting lineup and will have to show some improvement next time out as West Ham host Fulham at the London Stadium.