Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Be Named Full-Time Man Utd Manager After Incredible Run of Form

By 90Min
February 11, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be named Manchester United's new full-time manager after overseeing a remarkable turnaround since his appointment in December.

United are unbeaten in eleven matches since the Norwegian replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis, winning ten of those games and playing with a swagger rarely seen at Old Trafford over recent seasons.

The Sun understands that the decision to appoint Solskjaer has been made at board level, though an official announcement may not be made until the end of the season.

Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer travelled from the United States to be in attendance for Saturday's match against Fulham, which United won 3-0 to move into the top four.

He sat with Solskjaer's agent Jim Solbakken during the game, and spoke to Solskjaer in the dressing room afterwards to praise him for his excellent work.

Although it is believed that a decision has been made, United will continue to maintain that their search for a new permanent manager is ongoing until such time as an announcement is made.

The appointment of Solskjaer would be a popular one not just at Manchester United but at Tottenham as well. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was heavily linked with the Old Trafford post after Mourinho's sacking, but it looks like he will be staying put.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

United were eleven points adrift of the top four after the defeat to Liverpool on 16 December - Mourinho's last game in charge - but must now be favourites to claim the final Champions League spot.

They climbed above Chelsea into 4th with Saturday's victory, before the Blues' 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Sunday saw them slip to 6th.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message