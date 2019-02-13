Crystal Palace Interested in Summer Move for Werder Bremen Winger Milot Rashica

February 13, 2019

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Werden Bremen's impressive young winger Milot Rashica, as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha. 

Zaha has been electric for Palace this season, notching five goals and two assists for Roy Hodgson's side, but recent reports have linked the Ivory Coast international with a potential move away from south London this summer. 

And, wary of this, Palace have been looking into potential successors to the ethereal Ivorian, with Calciomercato reporting Rashica as a key target. 

The 22-year-old, who is a Kosovan international, has made 15 appearances across competitions for Bremen this season, since moving from Vitesse Arnhem in a €7m deal last January. 

So far, he has notched five goals and one assist for Florian Kohfeldt's side, who currently sit 10th in the Bundesliga table. A versatile player, Rashica can play on either wing or through the middle, though he favours the right flank. 

He has dual citizenship with Albania and Kosovo, but the latter's introduction into the international game pushed him to declare for them, and he has gone on to play 20 times, scoring twice. 

The Premier League outfit are currently 13th in the table, and are looking to push away from the relegation zone in the back half of the season after an inconsistent start to the campaign. 

One of their principal problems had been in-front of goal, as well as an over-reliance on Zaha, but it is hoped that the loan addition of Michy Batshuayi can combat this.

