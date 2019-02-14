Abdelhamid Sabiri Makes Long Awaited Huddersfield Return From Injury in Development Game

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Abdelhamid Sabiri has given Huddersfield Town a boost in their fight against relegation by returning to action in a youth game.

The 22-year-old broke his collarbone against Bournemouth in December last year after coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute but only lasted 180 seconds before suffering the injury.


Sabiri made his return for Huddersfield's Elite Development team in a losing effort against Scunthorpe United at PPG Canalside training ground.

As reported by Examiner Live, the Germany Under-21 international completed 90 minutes and is in contention to feature in the Terriers' next Premier League game against Newcastle United in nine days.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The match saw Town go behind but they equalized through 17-year-old midfielder Jaheim Headley. Right back Demeaco Duhaney made it 3-2 but they eventually lost 4-2.

Sabiri looked lively throughout on his return and tested the Scunthorpe goalkeeper on more than one occasion. Since joining Huddersfield from Nürnberg in August 2017, Sabiri has made 13 appearances and contributed one assist.

Town are currently bottom of the Premier League with 11 points,14 away from survival and are yet to win a single game this year.

John Early/GettyImages

Due to that run, they parted company with David Wagner last month with Jan Siewert taking over eight days later.

After Newcastle they play Wolves, Brighton, Bournemouth and West Ham United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message