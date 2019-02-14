Ajax Star Claims Teammate Matthijs de Ligt Wants to Join Barcelona This Summer

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has revealed that Matthijs de Ligt wants to follow in the footsteps of midfielder Frenkie de Jong by joining Barcelona this summer.

The Netherlands international centre back has been scouted by a handful of Europe's biggest clubs over the last few seasons following his first-team breakthrough at the Amsterdam Arena in 2016.

But Onana claims that his teammate only has his sights on joining Barcelona, a move that Ajax star de Jong has already secured ahead of the summer transfer window.





"Like de Jong, he too would like to go to Barcelona," Onana said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I've talked to both of them over and over."

De Jong will join Barcelona this summer for €75m after an agreement was reached with Ajax earlier in the season, but de Ligt's future is still up for debate as it had looked like he was keeping his options open until the end of the season.

But in fact, by Onana's admission, it is actually Barcelona who are holding up a move to the Camp Nou for the 19-year-old defender, who has his heart set on Catalonia.

The two Dutch stars were in action for Ajax against Real Madrid on Wednesday, where a late strike from Marco Asensio ensured that Los Blancos have the advantage ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

But the match wasn't without controversy. Before Karim Benzema put the visitors into the lead, defender Nicolás Tagliafico appeared to put Ajax into the lead before the Video Assistant Referee ruled it out for a foul against Thibaut Courtois.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Dutch giants, as Hakim Ziyech's equaliser was made redundant when Asensio scored the winning goal with just three minutes left on the clock - another goal which saw a VAR review go in Real Madrid's favour.