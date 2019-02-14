Arsenal Target Monchi for New Technical Director Role But Face Man Utd Competition

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Arsenal are reportedly interested in making renowned scout and recruiter Monchi their new technical director. However, Premier League rivals Manchester United are also linked with the Spaniard as they aim to restructure the setup at Old Trafford.

The Gunners put a new structure in place towards the end of Arsene Wenger's long managerial reign but have taken that further since apparently identifying the need for a technical director to work alongside managing director Vinai Venkatesham and head of football Raul Sanllehi.

Head of recruitment Sven Mislintat had seemingly been passed over as an option for technical director, despite earlier speculation that he could be in line for a promotion, resulting in him surprisingly leaving the club last month.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal have been 'sounding out candidates', with Monchi appearing at the top of the shortlist alongside ex-Gunners winger Marc Overmars, who has earned plaudits for his work at Ajax, and former Tottenham recruiter Paul Mitchell.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Monchi is noted for his years at Sevilla during which he shaped the club's recruitment, regularly unearthing gems. It was there he worked with current Arsenal coach Unai Emery, supplying the players that won three consecutive Europa League trophies.

The retired goalkeeper moved on to Roma in 2016 but there are reported suggestions emerging from Italy that the Serie A side have already begun their search for a replacement.

Arsenal may, however, face competition. Manchester United are also believed to be in the market for a technical or sporting director and the Mirror states that they could be in the frame, as could Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to replace under pressure incumbent Antero Henrique.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message