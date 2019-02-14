Arsenal Target Monchi for New Technical Director Role But Face Man Utd Competition

Arsenal are reportedly interested in making renowned scout and recruiter Monchi their new technical director. However, Premier League rivals Manchester United are also linked with the Spaniard as they aim to restructure the setup at Old Trafford.

The Gunners put a new structure in place towards the end of Arsene Wenger's long managerial reign but have taken that further since apparently identifying the need for a technical director to work alongside managing director Vinai Venkatesham and head of football Raul Sanllehi.

Head of recruitment Sven Mislintat had seemingly been passed over as an option for technical director, despite earlier speculation that he could be in line for a promotion, resulting in him surprisingly leaving the club last month.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal have been 'sounding out candidates', with Monchi appearing at the top of the shortlist alongside ex-Gunners winger Marc Overmars, who has earned plaudits for his work at Ajax, and former Tottenham recruiter Paul Mitchell.

Monchi is noted for his years at Sevilla during which he shaped the club's recruitment, regularly unearthing gems. It was there he worked with current Arsenal coach Unai Emery, supplying the players that won three consecutive Europa League trophies.

The retired goalkeeper moved on to Roma in 2016 but there are reported suggestions emerging from Italy that the Serie A side have already begun their search for a replacement.

Arsenal may, however, face competition. Manchester United are also believed to be in the market for a technical or sporting director and the Mirror states that they could be in the frame, as could Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to replace under pressure incumbent Antero Henrique.