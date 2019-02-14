Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Niko Kovac's Best Available FC Hollywood Lineup

Bayern will look to continue closing the gap on Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund when they face Augsburg on Friday night.

With their title rivals in a bit of a rut after two league draws, a DFB-Pokal exit and a loss to Tottenham in the Champions League, Bayern have the chance to exert more pressure with a good result on Friday.

Here's the team Niko Kovac could select on Friday.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Manuel Neuer (GK) - The Germany international is expected to return from injury in what is a massive boost for Bayern ahead of this clash and their trip to Anfield in the Champions League next week.





Joshua Kimmich (RB) - With nine assists in 21 Bundesliga appearances, Kimmich is one of the most creative right backs in Europe.





Jerome Boateng (CB) - While he's arguably not as good as he was a few years ago, Boateng remains a good option in central defence.





Mats Hummels (CB) - The central defender has featured in 13 league games this season and may start here, although Niklas Sule is another option for Niko Kovac.





David Alaba (LB) - The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best left backs in the world and will be looking for a solid performance before he comes up against Mohamed Salah in the Champions League next week.

Midfielders

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Leon Goretzka (CM) - Goretzka has been a big hit since his move to Bayern in the summer, scoring six goals and recording an assist, and he's expected to continue in central midfield here.





Thiago (CM) - The man who makes Bayern's midfield tick, Thiago will be looking to improve on his current record of two goals and one assist in the league this season.





James Rodriguez (CM) - The former Monaco man has had a spluttering season but may be given a chance to prove his worth before his side's trip to England.

Forwards

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Serge Gnabry (RW) - With Arjen Robben doubtful through injury, Gnabry should feature on the right.

Robert Lewandowski (ST) - With 13 goals in 20 appearances, Lewandowski is the joint second top scorer in the Bundesliga, with himself and Marco Reus both sitting one strike behind Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic.

Kingsley Coman (LW) - The France international scored his third goal in all competitions this season in the recent 3-2 DFB-Pokal victory over Hertha Berlin.