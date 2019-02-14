Barcelona Take Out Huge Insurance Policy on Frenkie de Jong Fee Ahead of Summer Arrival

Barcelona are reported to have taken out an insurance policy on midfielder Frenkie de Jong which will cover them for any serious injuries the 21-year-old could pick up in the remainder of his time at Ajax.

The Catalan giants announced De Jong's signing in January, but he will remain in the Netherlands until the end of the season as part of the deal, and is expected to play a key part in the Eredivisie title run-in.

Having paid upwards of €75m to secure his arrival, however, Mundo Deportivo say the club were keen to protect themselves against any serious injuries or 'mishaps' which could befall De Jong before he arrives at the Camp Nou.

In order to do so, they have moved to take out an insurance policy on the fee, which will see them reimbursed for a portion of the fee should the circumstances merit it.

While minimal details are given on the policy, a standard insurance policy of its type would in no way complicate the move from the player's perspective, nor should it impact how much Ajax will receive for the player in the event of an injury - it's simply a separate payout Barça would receive from an insurance company.





The midfielder got a grounding taste of what he'll be in for when he eventually arrives in La Liga when he played 90 minutes in an unfortunate 2-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Eredivisie's second placed side now have their work cut out for them if they are to qualify for the quarter finals, at least needing to score two goals and win at the home of the defending champions.