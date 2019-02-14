Barcelona Take Out Huge Insurance Policy on Frenkie de Jong Fee Ahead of Summer Arrival

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Barcelona are reported to have taken out an insurance policy on midfielder Frenkie de Jong which will cover them for any serious injuries the 21-year-old could pick up in the remainder of his time at Ajax.

The Catalan giants announced De Jong's signing in January, but he will remain in the Netherlands until the end of the season as part of the deal, and is expected to play a key part in the Eredivisie title run-in. 

Having paid upwards of €75m to secure his arrival, however, Mundo Deportivo say the club were keen to protect themselves against any serious injuries or 'mishaps' which could befall De Jong before he arrives at the Camp Nou. 

In order to do so, they have moved to take out an insurance policy on the fee, which will see them reimbursed for a portion of the fee should the circumstances merit it. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

While minimal details are given on the policy, a standard insurance policy of its type would in no way complicate the move from the player's perspective, nor should it impact how much Ajax will receive for the player in the event of an injury - it's simply a separate payout Barça would receive from an insurance company.


The midfielder got a grounding taste of what he'll be in for when he eventually arrives in La Liga when he played 90 minutes in an unfortunate 2-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Eredivisie's second placed side now have their work cut out for them if they are to qualify for the quarter finals, at least needing to score two goals and win at the home of the defending champions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message