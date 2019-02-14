Bayern Munich Deem Adrien Rabiot 'Too Expensive' in January With Eye on Summer Deal

Bayern Munich turned down the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain outcast Adrien Rabiot in January after deeming the deal 'too expensive', with an eye on bringing the player in for free in the summer.

The 23-year-old's relationship with PSG reached a boiling point in December after he refused to sign a new deal with the French giants, a move which prompted the club to suspend the midfielder.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

According to German publication Kicker, Bayern Munich resisted the urge to sign the player during the winter window, and instead will be locked in a battle across Europe to bring the player in for free in the summer, when his contract with the French champions expires.

Rabiot has been the centre of intense speculation surrounding his future over the last six months, with major clubs all around Europe looking to pounce on the French star's fractured relationship with Les Parisiens, whom he hasn't played for since December. In turn, what will occur will be a similar situation to Aaron Ramsey's at Arsenal, with the player able to negotiate with any potential suitors.

The former Manchester City youth player nearly secured a move away in the January window, with Tottenham having been cited as a possible escape route from Paris, but PSG are now furious that the player will run down the remainder of his contract and leave for nothing at the season's end.

Having been with the club since 2012, Rabiot has made a total of 227 appearances for Les Rouge-et-Bleu, netting 24 times, with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid also reported to hold an interest in the French international.