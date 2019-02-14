Chelsea 'Ready' to Submit £39m Bid for Eintracht Frankfurt Sensation Luka Jovic

Chelsea are thought to be on the prowl for a new centre-forward once again in the summer, and reports in Germany say Roman Abramovich and co are considering a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbian sensation Luka Jovic.

Gonzalo Higuain landed at Stamford Bridge last month, but as yet there is nothing concrete tying him to the club beyond the expiry of his loan in the summer, as Olivier Giroud's contract also runs out at the same time.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Luka Jovic in the summer. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested. Chelsea are in contacts with Jovic's agent Ramadani and they've suggested a fee of around €45m for Luka Jovic. [Bild] pic.twitter.com/wDaAPQH4Wl — Nouman (@nomifooty) February 13, 2019

With neither Alvaro Morata or Tammy Abraham fancied to be offered a return to the first team from their respective loans, it may leave the Blues looking to the transfer market to secure a new number nine yet again, and Bild say that a £39m bid for Jovic, who has so far set the Bundesliga alight, is very much on the table.

Currently in the second half of a two-year loan from parent club Benfica, the 21-year-old has netted 19 goals in 27 appearances so far this term, and Frankfurt are expected to trigger a buyout clause of €7-10m before selling him on for a huge profit once the season is over and done with.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

That's where Chelsea's interest comes in, but they may have to adapt any potential bid to stave off interest in the striker from elsewhere, as Liverpool and Barcelona have been linked with similar moves as of late.

It's thought that Chelsea have the advantage of association with the player's 'advisor' Fali Ramadani, who was heavily involved in Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho's respective moves to Stamford Bridge

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It's all far from a given, however, and while a striker does look to be on the agenda, you could argue there are more immediate issues to be dealt with at the club at present, as Eden Hazard could be set to leave at the end of the seasand speculation persists around the future of manager Sarri.