Jorge Cuenca Signs New Contract With Barcelona Running Until 2021 With Potential €100m Buyout Clause

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Barcelona B central defender Jorge Cuenca has signed a new deal with the club that will run until 2021, with the option of an extra two years after.

The 19-year-old has also seen his buyout clause rise to €30m, although it could reach a mammoth €100m if he becomes part of Barca's first team.

The Catalan club confirmed the news via their website, with an official statement declaring: "FC Barcelona and player Jorge Cuenca have reached an agreement for the renewal of their contract, expanding their relationship with the club azulgrana for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2021, expandable to two more.

"Jorge Cuenca will have a termination clause of €30m euros that will become €100m if he becomes part of the first team."

Cuenca featured in Barcelona's 1-0 Copa de Rey win against Cultural Leonesa earlier this season, playing 61 minutes before being substituted. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

He previously played for Alcorcon and Alcorcon B and made seven appearances for Spain's Under-19 team between 2017 and 2018.


Barcelona boast a wealth of options in central defence, with Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti both established as two of Europe's top centre backs, while Clement Lenglet and Thomas Vermaelen offer decent strength in reserve.

      Modal message