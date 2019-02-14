Juventus Scout Matthijs de Ligt & Nicolo Zaniolo as Club Prepares for Summer Transfer Window

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici watched both Matthijs de Ligt and Nicolo Zaniolo in their respective Champions League clashes, as the Old Lady set their sights on summer deals for the duo.

Both players were in action in the round of 16, enduring contrasting emotions as De Ligt's Ajax fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid, while Zaniolo's Roma secured a 2-1 home advantage heading into the second leg away at Porto.

Paratici was reportedly at both games according to a host of Italian sources, including Football Italia, and would have liked what he saw as De Ligt put on a strong showing, despite his side suffering a disappointing defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena. On the other hand, Zaniolo scored both goals as Roma overcame Porto at the Stadio Olimpico in their last 16 showdown.

De Ligt has been the subject of endless speculation after a series of excellent performances in the Eredivisie this season, catching the eye European giants such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 19-year-old, who has spent his whole career in Amsterdam, now appears to have caught the attention of the Serie A champions, with Massimiliano Allegri keen on a summer deal for the Dutchman.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

Meanwhile, 19-year-old prospect Zaniolo announced himself on the European stage, scoring his first Champions League goals with a second-half brace on Tuesday. The midfielder only joined Roma from Inter last summer, but has already attracted the attention of the Juventus after scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the campaign.





Should either player move to the Allianz Arena in the summer, they will be joined by fellow recruit Aaron Ramsey, who agreed a four-year-deal in Turin to join the club from Arsenal at the end of the season.