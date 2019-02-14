UEFA Open Disciplinary Proceedings After Sergio Ramos Admits to Deliberate Yellow Card Against Ajax

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

UEFA have opened a disciplinary investigation into comments made by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who admitted that he had deliberately been booked against Ajax.

Ramos committed an obvious foul on Kasper Dolberg in the 89th minute of the last 16 first leg tie on Wednesday, meaning that he will be suspended for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in three weeks' time.

After the game, Ramos surprisingly admitted that the yellow card had been a deliberate ruse to earn a suspension and clear his record ahead of the quarter-finals, telling reporters: "I would lie if I told you that I did not force the card.

"It is something I had in mind, it is not to underestimate Ajax or think that the tie is already over but I have decided so I can rest in the return, although I will be in the stadium to encourage the team."

Sky Sports News has confirmed that UEFA has opened an investigation into Ramos' comments, meaning that he could be slapped with a two-game ban which would see him miss the quarter-final first leg if Real Madrid qualify.

Ramos later tried to back-track on his comments with a Twitter post denying that the yellow card had been intentional.

"I want to make clear that it hurts me more than anyone, I have not forced the card, as I did not against Roma in my previous game in the Champions League, and I will support from the stands as a fan with the hope of making it to the quarters," he wrote.

This is the third time Ramos has deliberately picked up a tactical yellow card in the Champions League, having done so against Galatasaray in 2013 and against Ajax in 2010.

      Modal message