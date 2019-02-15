Arjen Robben Frustrated at Injury Struggles After 'Trying Everything' to Remain Healthy

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has revealed his frustrations towards his injury struggles, admitting he tries everything to combat his fitness problems.

The Dutchman, who has been on the sidelines since late November, has suffered four separate injuries since the start of the season. Fitness has proven to be a problem for Robben throughout his career, with the 35-year-old regularly suffering from various minor ailments throughout each campaign.

In an interview with Bild, Robben admitted that he has grown incredibly frustrated with his body's inability to remain healthy, despite his best efforts to avoid injury.

He said: "The problem is that we still do not know exactly what is going on. It is really difficult.





"I try everything. But it does not mean anything. I looked very close twice and trained with the team again. But then I got trouble again."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

A back injury sidelined Robben at the end of October and, after returning to fitness, he suffered a knee injury just three days later which would keep him out of action for three weeks. His return to fitness lasted just nine days, with Robben then suffering a thigh injury which forced him into another two months on the injury table.





Despite recovering from this, Robben then complained of pain in his hip, and he is currently undergoing treatment for this ailment.





Since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2009, Robben has missed a total of 170 games for Bayern, and this number continues to rise as a result of his hip injury. The vast majority of his injuries have sidelined him for just one or two matches, and it is these struggles which have unfortunately plagued his career in Germany.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

He is expected to miss a further five matches, including the first leg of the Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, but hopes to be back in time for the return fixture on 13 March. He will be desperate to prove his fitness in order to find a new club, as Robben will become a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.