Ed Woodward Refuses to Discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Rumours & Admits Club Want Director of Football

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has revealed that the club are keen to employ a director of football, before refusing to be drawn on speculation that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be given the managerial job on a permanent basis.

It was reported that, during his time in charge of the club, Jose Mourinho was strongly against hiring a director of football, and his dismissal in December gave United a chance to begin their search for a new transfer chief.

Speaking in a conference call, Woodward confirmed that the club are keen to hire a director of football in the near future. He is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: "With regards to the the director of football, lots has been written about this.


"I would say that looking at our structures and looking at how we should strengthen, all areas of the club is something we're doing on a continual basis.


"We've done a lot of changes within the football side in the last four or five years, in particular around the academy, where we've materially increased investment and we're seeing the quality of that now coming on.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"On the football side, we've invested around the recruitment side, the player care side, continued investment with facilities, medical and sports science, so the evolution is continuing.

"It's not necessarily that visible to the outside and, in some respects, you get a multi-year return later on [rather] than an immediate impact. But in regards to the overall structure, we are looking at that (the head of football role) and ways we can make it stronger and it is something we'll do on a continual basis."

He then spoke about the future of Solskjaer, who joined the club as a caretaker manager following Mourinho's sacking. The Norwegian has overseen a stunning change at the club, with United now firmly back in the running for Champions League qualification, and many fans have called for Solskjaer to be given the role on a permanent basis.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, Woodward refused to discuss the current situation, saying: "With regards to the process on the manager, I am not going to get into it.


"We communicated around December time about what we were doing, placing Ole in place as caretaker and the next communication with regards to this will be when we have something to announce regarding the manager. We're not going to give updates part way through."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message