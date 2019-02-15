Man United's Lingard, Martial to Both Miss 2-3 Weeks With Injuries

Both stars were forced out of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash vs. PSG and may be forced to miss the second leg as well.

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have been ruled out for the next two to three weeks after suffering injuries against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lingard was forced off before halftime at Old Trafford in the Champions League last-16 clash against the French giants with a suspected hamstring injury, while Martial also saw his night come to an abrupt end before the start of the second half.

Now, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash against Chelsea on Monday, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an update on his two attackers.

“I don't think we will see them in the next two games," he said. “Let's hope they heal quickly, but it looks like they might be out for two or three weeks.”

Solskjaer's prediction of a three-week absence means both players miss the pivotal Premier League game against arch-rivals Liverpool next Sunday, as well as this weekend's FA Cup clash with Chelsea. The duo's availability for the second leg against PSG on March 6 would also be called into question.

After a slow start to the season under former boss Jose Mourinho, both Lingard and Martial have returned to form under Solskjaer and become key players in the side's upturn in form.

England international Lingard has scored four times in the Premier League this campaign, while Martial has struck nine times already.

 

