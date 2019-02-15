Juventus will be looking to extend the team's unbeaten Serie A streak to 24 this season when they play host to Forsinone in Turn on Friday.

After settling for a draw vs. Parma, Juventus returned to winning form on Sunday with a 3–0 win over Sassuolo. Sami Khedira scored first for Juventus, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 20th goal across all competitions with a strike in the 70th minute before Emre Can sealed the win with another score in the 86th.

Frosinone also enters Friday's matchup coming off of a win after defeating Sampdoria 1–0 on Sunday. Daniel Ciofani scored the team's lone goal in the 25th minute, cementing just its third win on the season.

Juventus sits first in Serie A with 63 points, while Frosinone is currently second-to-last, sitting in 19th with just 16 points on the season.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+.