How to Watch Juventus vs. Frosinone: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Juventus play Frosinone in a Serie A contest on Friday, Feb. 15.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 15, 2019

Juventus will be looking to extend the team's unbeaten Serie A streak to 24 this season when they play host to Forsinone in Turn on Friday.

After settling for a draw vs. Parma, Juventus returned to winning form on Sunday with a 3–0 win over Sassuolo. Sami Khedira scored first for Juventus, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 20th goal across all competitions with a strike in the 70th minute before Emre Can sealed the win with another score in the 86th.

Frosinone also enters Friday's matchup coming off of a win after defeating Sampdoria 1–0 on Sunday. Daniel Ciofani scored the team's lone goal in the 25th minute, cementing just its third win on the season.

Juventus sits first in Serie A with 63 points, while Frosinone is currently second-to-last, sitting in 19th with just 16 points on the season.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message