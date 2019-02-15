Lyon Manager Admits 'New Pogba' Could Move to Juventus as Top Clubs Circle

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Olympique Lyonnais manager Bruno Genesio has compared midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Manchester United star Paul Pogba, saying he could see the player develop at a club like Juventus in a similar manner to the now France captain.

Ndombele has enjoyed a stellar season for Lyon so far, with his performances in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League earning him links with virtually every big club in Europe at one stage or another.

And Genesio said that while it seems inevitable that Ndombele will land at one of the European giants one day, he'd love the 22-year-old to stay put for a few more seasons. 

“He’s strong physically and, above all, technically,” he told Tuttosport, via Football Italia

“Tanguy, with his first touch, can get past three players and when he starts running, it’s difficult to stop him. He’s precise in the steps he takes. He dribbles well and he’s intelligent. I don’t like comparisons, but Ndombele can be a new Pogba.

“Tanguy can play anywhere through the middle. He’s also started scoring goals, but in the future I expect him to improve in that respect. He must become a midfielder who scores 8-10 league goals a season. Tanguy will become a midfielder worthy of a top club, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him at Juventus in the future.


“However, seeing as I’m his coach, I’d like to enjoy him at Lyon for a little longer.”

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Both Manchester clubs are thought to be looking at Ndombele with interest, while rumours in January suggested that Barcelona would use their Champions League last 16 tie with Lyon as something of a scouting mission for the promising midfielder.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message