Real Madrid Close to Santiago Bernabeu Redevelopment After Securing €575m Bank Loan

By 90Min
February 15, 2019

Real Madrid have reportedly made a significant step in their bid to redevelop the Santiago Bernabeu, after it emerged that they had now secured a €575m bank loan for the plan.

Club president Florentino Perez has been a long-time advocate over redeveloping the iconic stadium and had previously entered into talks over finding a naming rights partner to help fund the project.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, potential investors were reportedly unsettled by the notion of upsetting the historical status of the venue, claiming that the situation would be different if the club were building a new ground.

Now, according to Spanish publication El Confidencial, Madrid have made a huge stride in their redevelopment plans after Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan agreed to grant the club a €575m loan for the venture.

The report adds that the two US banks will be joined in the deal by both Santander and CaixaBank, although the latter pair are not as heavily invested in the agreement.

It was previously reported that JP Morgan were the front-runners to fund the development, which if goes to plan, would see La Liga side's 81,044-seater stadium undergo a major reconstruction to help generate an approximate €150m a year in additional revenue.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite Perez previously forecasting that Madrid's debt from the project would be paid off at a fixed rate over the next 35 years, El Confidencial's latest report has suggested that the club are only estimated to pay for the financing for the following 30 years

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message