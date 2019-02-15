Tottenham Favourites to Sign AC Milan Star Ahead of North London Rivals

Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to beat north London rivals Arsenal to the signing of AC Milan star Suso.

The Spaniard is currently in contract talks with the Italian giants, but has attracted interest from clubs including Juventus and Arsenal.

The Mirror report that Spurs are looking to win the race for the 25-year-old ex-Liverpool player’s signature, especially if it means denying Arsenal his services. So far this season, Suso has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Suso has a £35m release cause in his current deal, which Milan are looking to increase during these contract talks.

Mauricio Pochettino has long been an admirer of the winger, especially as he can play in a number of positions. The Argentine will be battling it out with Arsenal boss Unai Emery for a player who has admitted that he is open to a return to the Premier League.

Suso made 21 appearances for Liverpool after his debut in 2012 and left England permanently in 2015 to go to Italy, where his career has taken off, but admitted in a recent interview: “Premier League football is different, I would call it special. I would like to play for Liverpool again someday. I grew up there and it is a big club”.

Having not signed a player in either of the last two transfer windows, Pochettino will be hoping to add to his squad in the summer and provide more strength in depth.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Out of the two rival London clubs interested in the Spaniard, Tottenham seem to be the front-runners. Pochettino will be keen to get the deal over the line and to add Suso to his talented squad so that they can make another title challenge next season.