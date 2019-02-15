Unai Emery Confident of Europa League U-Turn Despite First Leg Defeat to BATE Borisov

February 15, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is confident that his side can still progress into the next round of the UEFA Europa League despite losing the first leg of their knockout stage match against BATE Borisov.

The Gunners dominated at the Borisov Arena in Belarus bet were unable to provide the end product in the final third, eventually going into half-time behind after midfielder Stanislaw Drahun headed the hosts into the lead.

MB Media/GettyImages

Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal as Alexandre Lacazette was shown a straight red card late in the game, but Emery believes that his side will turn things around in the return leg next week.


"It’s the first match. We are going to play another 90 minutes next week and I’m sure it’s going to be different," Emery said in his post-match press conference, quoted by football.london.


"Today the first half was a good performance for us, we had chances to score, sometimes last week we had chances and it’s a goal and but it's not.

"We worked. I am happy with the players’ effort, we tried. Defensively when they were 1-0 they were organised and competitive.

"Our big opportunity is next week at home. Today is not the result we wanted. We deserved more but they worked for this. Next week is going to be different with our supporters."

Emery also hinted that Lacazette's late card could open the door for youth team striker Eddie Nketiah to get a chance in the first team next week.

MB Media/GettyImages

The Spaniard pulled the plug on Nketiah's proposed loan move to Augsburg during the January transfer in the hopes of giving him first-team opportunities, and the England Under-20 international could take centre stage in the return leg next week.

