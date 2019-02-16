6 of Man City's Greatest FA Cup Moments

Manchester City will continue their pursuit of a first FA Cup triumph since the 2010/11 season when they travel to face giants killers Newport County in the fifth round on Saturday.

Though only one of their five wins in the competition have come in the 21st century, the Citizens have lifted the coveted trophy five times in their history and have enjoyed some unforgettable moments along the way.

Here's a look at six of the greatest.

6. Denying Man Utd the Chance of Winning Another Treble

When City were drawn a semi-final tie against their bitter rivals in 2011, their supporters could not have been blamed for fearing the worst, with United continuing to prove themselves as one of Europe's most fearsome opponents.



However, Yaya Toure's bullish run and cultured finish was welcomed by a textbook 'Poznan' celebration from the 35,000-odd City fans who had made the trip to Wembley and they could begin to dream of their first FA Cup final appearance since 1981.

5. Fifth FA Cup Win in 2011 Marks First Trophy in 35 Years

With their last trophy coming in the form of the League Cup in 1976, the 2011 FA Cup final against Stoke marked a perfect opportunity to end the trophy drought, and City did just that.



A 74th minute strike from Yaya Toure, yet again, was enough to secure them the title; the fifth in City history. The Citizens have failed to reach an FA Cup final since that date and Pep Guardiola will certainly have the trophy on his 'to-do' list whilst in charge at the Etihad.

4. 1901 FA Cup Win Was First Trophy for Either Manchester Side

Though United may have won 15 more league titles and seven more FA Cups since, no one can take away the fact that City were the first team between the two to win a major trophy.

That trophy came in 1901 in the form of the FA Cup, after City beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at the old home of the FA Cup final; Crystal Palace. Could 2019 be the year where City become the Manchester club with the most recent FA Cup triumph?

3. Bert Trautmann's Heroics in 1956 Final

City's opponents in the 1956 final were Birmingham City, who the Citizens made light work of, winning 3-1, despite going into the game as underdogs.

However, the final is better remembered for the heroics of Man City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, who sustained a neck injury in the final quarter of the game.

Trautmann, who was famously taken as a prisoner of war by British troops in 1945, refused to be taken off despite his injury, only to discover after the game that he had been playing with a broken neck!

2. 12-0 Win Over Liverpool Stanley in First Ever Appearance

In their first ever FA Cup tie way back in October 1890, City, playing as Ardwick, beat Liverpool Stanley by 12 goals to nil, which remains their largest ever win in the competition.

127 years later to the month, City celebrated the anniversary of that famous win with another resounding victory, demolishing Mark Hughes' Stoke side 7-2 at the Etihad.

1. That Famous Turnaround at White Hart Lane

In the 2004 edition, City's FA Cup fate had appeared to be sealed as they went in at the half-time break of their fourth round tie against Spurs 3-0 down. After the home side notched three early goals, City's misery was compounded further as Joey Barton saw red in the final knockings of the first half.

However, the Citizens came out firing in the second period and goals from Sylvain Distin, Paul Bosvelt and Shaun Wright-Phillips saw them draw level with their shell-shocked hosts. The comeback was complete in the dying embers of the game, as a Jon Macken header booked them a fifth round tie with United.