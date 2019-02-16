Arsenal Push for Immediate Appointment of New Director of Football With 2 Names in the Frame

February 16, 2019

Arsenal have narrowed down their search for a new director of football with Monchi and Marc Overmars the two prime candidates as the club are reportedly desperate on making an immediate appointment.

The Gunners have been in need of someone to take over the new role after seeing chief executive Ivan Gazidis leave the club to join Milan, with the north London outfit earmarking the the Roma director of football and their former winger as the ideal applicants.

The Sun reports that the club have already held discussions with the duo and are eager to make an appointment as soon as feasibly possible.

As well as Gazidis' departure from the club last December, head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has also decided to part ways with Arsenal, indicating the new regime at the club is faltering. As a result, getting in an expert to reprise a new director of football role at the club is seen as vital, in an effort to steady the ship, as it were.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Former player Overmars has been linked with the position following an impressive six years with Ajax, in which time he has played a part in producing talent such as Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie De Jong.


Meanwhile, Roma chief Monchi has repeatedly been regarded as one of Europe's finest sporting directors, and has been linked with similar positions at the likes of Manchester United, among others.

Following a 22-match unbeaten run earlier in the season, Unai Emery's side have struggled of late, suffering a humiliating 1-0 defeat to minnows BATE Borisov in the Europa League, whilst remaining outside the Premier League top four. It is believed that with stability behind the scenes, Emery's side could harness that security and improve matter on the pitch.

