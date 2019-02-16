Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill Hits 'Rock Bottom' After Being Left Out of Squad Against Malmo

February 16, 2019

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has hit "rock bottom" at Stamford Bridge after he was left out of their Europa League squad which faced Swedish giants Malmö FF on Thursday.

The Blues rotated heavily at the Swedbank Stadion but Cahill couldn't force his way into the matchday squad, which included fellow fringe players Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri.

To add insult to injury for Cahill, as a report from The Telegraph claims he wasn't warned about manager Maurizio Sarri's decision before the team sheets were put up at Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

It's something which the former England international has become used to since Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge, as the report adds Cahill has barely been spoken to by the new head coach despite him retaining the club's captaincy.

That lack of man management was one of the few black spots on Sarri's impressive spell with former club S.S.C. Napoli and it appears to have followed him to Chelsea.

Cahill was linked with moves away from Chelsea during the January transfer window but couldn't find an adequate offer from elsewhere, even with local rivals Fulham showing an interest in the Blues' captain.

The 33-year-old, who has won two Premier League titles and a Champions League among many other titles, is now expected to end his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Cahill is currently among Chelsea's longest-serving players and has been on the books with them for as long as Andreas Christensen and César Azpilicueta

