Huddersfield Handed Major Injury Boost as Jonas Lossl & Chris Lowe Return to Training

By 90Min
February 16, 2019

Huddersfield Town have been handed a huge double injury boost, after Jonas Lossl and Chris Lowe both resumed full training.

Both were ruled out of the Terriers' recent 2-1 defeat to Arsenal through illness, but they have returned to first-team training ahead of next week's game against Newcastle - handing new manager Jan Siewert a much needed lift.

Lossl has been a bright spot in what has been an incredibly bleak season for Huddersfield, with the 30 year-old Dane proving himself to be a quality Premier League goalkeeper.

William Early/GettyImages

Lowe, meanwhile, has featured in 20 Premier League games for the club this season, and his return comes at the perfect time for the Terriers - with Siewert's side facing another testing fixture against Wolves just three days after their trip to Newcastle.


In other injury news, 22-year-old Abelhamid Sabiri has returned to action with the reserves as he steps up his recovery from a broken collarbone, which has kept him sidelined since December.


New manager Siewert, who replaced David Wagner as manager during the January transfer window, will be delighted to have all three at his disposal once more as he looks to end Huddersfield's shocking run of results.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Terriers are cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table, 14 points from safety - with a miracle perhaps now needed if they are to survive the drop for a second consecutive season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message